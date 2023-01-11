News Watch: George Pell dies, Queensland rape charge
Updated:

Watch: George Pell dies, Queensland rape charge

10 News
Watch: Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81. A high-profile man has been charged with two counts of rape, under Queensland law we cannot name the man. Hunt is on for two men who robbed a Melbourne service station.

