Live

Darwin and Top End residents have been jolted awake after a large earthquake struck Indonesia on Tuesday morning.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a 7.7 earthquake in the Tanimbar region, in waters north of Australia.

The quake was at a depth of 97km below the earth’s surface, EMSC said.

There was no tsunami alert for Australia or any islands.

However the strong tremors were enough to wake people in northern Australia.

There were reports that the rumbles were felt for up to four minutes.

Some Darwin residents described picture frames and other items falling off shelves in their homes as the city rattled.

“We’re all awake now!” said Steph Berlin on Twitter.

“That was intense.”

The quake woke residents in Darwin around 3.15am, the ABC has reported.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre assessed there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

More to come.