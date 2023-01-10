News Residents warned to flee WA bushfires
Residents warned to flee WA bushfires

Residents of two small WA towns have been told to evacuate as bushfires threaten lives and homes. Photo: AAP
Residents near two Western Australian towns have been warned to evacuate or find shelter as bushfires bear down on them.

The WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services warns a fire is burning towards the tiny Wheatbelt town of Kununoppin, north of Merredin.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive,” a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“There is a threat to lives and homes.”

A bushfire emergency warning has been issued for people east of Thompson Road and north of the Nungarin-Wyalkatchem Road.

An evacuation centre has been opened at Trayning Bowling Club on the corner of the Bencubbin-Kellerberrin Road and the Nungarin-Wyalkatchem Road.

A second blaze is threatening homes about 10 kilometres south-east of Bridgetown in the rural areas of Sunnyside, Kingston and Yornup, in the south-west.

A bushfire emergency warning is in place for people east of the South Western Highway.

Authorities have urged residents in the area to evacuate to a safe area or find shelter.

The fire started near the intersection of Gomm Lane and Kingston Roads on Sunnyside, in the state’s heavily wooded south-west.

Residents in both areas are advised to leave now if the way is clear or find a place to shelter in their homes.

WA bushfires

