Australia surpasses 30 drowning deaths this summer

As of January 9, 2023, there have already been 35 drowning deaths this summer in Australia, according to the Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Toll.

On Monday, a surfer and swimmer died in seperate drownings in NSW.

At around 10am on Monday, emergency services were called to Caves Beach at Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast after a surfer was brought to shore by swimmers.

The 62-year-old man could not be revived by paramedics. At around 2pm, a 47-year-old woman drowned at Gordon’s Bay in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

She suffered a medical episode and could not be revived by paramedics. Gordon’s Bay is not patrolled, but isn’t considered to be a hazardous beach by BeachSafe.

So far this summer, there have been 13 drowning deaths in NSW, seven in Victoria, six in Queensland, five in South Australia, two in Tasmania and two in Western Australia.

Of those deaths, 77 per cent have been male and 31 per cent of those who drowned were aged between 35 and 64-years-old, the Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning toll says.

There have been 16 deaths at inland waterways and 15 at coastal waterways.

Earlier in January, Surf Life Saving Australia encouraged all beachgoers to stick to beaches that are patrolled.

Research from SLS Australia shows 1 in 3 adults cannot identify a rip, so it is integral that people swim between the flags.

“Each of the coastal drowning deaths this summer have occurred at an unpatrolled location or outside patrol hours,” Surf Life Saving Australia General Manager Coastal Safety, Shane Daw ESM said back on January 6.

“Our message is simple, keep your friends and family safe by swimming at a patrolled beach, between the red and yellow flags.”

Sad spate of drownings over Christmas

Over the Christmas period, amid the fierce heatwave, there were a spate of drownings in Australian waters.

The incredible weather much of the country is enjoying at the moment, and time off from work, has meant people are flocking to the beach or keeping cool in a pool.

During a time where people should be celebrating with their loved ones, three Victorians and one South Australian woman have died, however.

Three of the deaths happened on Boxing Day and one on Christmas Day.

A four-year-old girl almost drowned in a pool in Sydney on Boxing Day.

On Tuesday, a five-year-old girl was pulled from Lake Nagambie in Victoria.

Before Christmas, as the weather warmed up, surf life savers from around Australia were gearing up for an influx of people at the beach and subsequent drownings.

Surf Life Saving Australia said the past 12 months had been the deadliest seen across Australia, with 141 drowning deaths.

Nearly half of those deaths happened within five kilometres of a life saving service.

How to stay safe this summer

SLSA Coastal Safety general manager Shane Daw said there was a safe way for people to enjoy Australia’s beaches this summer.

“The safest way for all Australians to enjoy our coastline this summer is to find a patrolled beach and swim between the red and yellow flags,” he said.

He said there were 314 patrolled beaches in Australia; people could find where they were through the BeachSafe app or online.

“If you do find yourself at an unpatrolled location, stop and check where you are, look for hazards like rips, large waves or rocks, and have a plan to stay safe before entering the water,” he said.

SLSA also advises people to wear a lifejacket if they are heading out on a boat or watercraft, or going rock fishing.

If people were out on the water, they should avoid alcohol and drugs, while children needed to be supervised at all times in and around water, SLSA said.

Before heading out people should check the weather conditions.

Authorities issue warnings following drownings

Following the four drownings, authorities in Victoria and South Australia have issued warnings, hoping people will heed the advice and stay safe.

“We have had a tragic end to the festive season, with three people losing their lives in just 24 hours,” Victoria Police said on Twitter back in December.

“With extreme heat warnings across the state, we are reminding everyone planning on hitting beaches, rivers or creeks to remain vigilant and alert.”

Of the three people to die after drowning in Victoria, one was a man believed to be in his 30s and another was a teenager.

The man who died on Christmas Day in Lorne was 19, police said.

On Monday night, police also rescued two sisters, aged 10 and 11, struggling off St Kilda Pier.

Officers from the Mounted Branch managed to rescue both girls and neither were seriously injured.

Life Saving Victoria said on December 27, in addition to the three fatal drownings, there were three serious incidents and 48 rescues in just 24 hours.

“With temperatures expected to hit 37 degrees Celsius today, we’re urging people to prioritise safety around water,” Life Saving Victoria said.

“Your life could depend on it.”

South Australia Police confirmed the death of a woman aged in her 70s near Seacliff on December 26.

Paramedics tried to revive her after she was pulled from the water, but she died at the scene.

In Sydney, a young girl is being treated in hospital after she was pulled from a pool in Wentworth Park on Monday night.

People at the scene performed CPR on her before paramedics arrived and continued treatment. She was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital.