Security forces detain 1500 as Brazil counts cost of ransacking

Security forces have detained 1500 people as Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vowed to punish the “fascist fanatics” who stormed government buildings.

Tens of thousands of rioters invaded the Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential palace in a Capitol Hill-style riot on Sunday (local time).

They smashed windows, overturned furniture, destroyed art works and stole the country’s original 1988 Constitution. Guns were also seized from a presidential security office.

Many of the protesters were supporters of Brazil’s former Trump-like president Jair Bolsonaro who are continuing to refuse to accept the October election’s outcome.

After the unrest, some of Brazil’s top social media influencers urged their millions of followers to help expose and identify those who took part in the insurrection.

Brazilian Youtuber Felipe Neto asked his 16 million followers to share “screenshots that show the faces of those involved in the terrorist invasion of the National Congress”.

It comes as government officials were counting the physical cost of the damage which included the destruction of “invaluable” historical relics and art works worth millions of dollars.

“The cost of what was destroyed is invaluable because of the history it represents,” said Rogério Carvalho, curator director of the Presidential Palaces, in a statement to CNN.

The damaged pieces include:

Jorge Eduardo’s 1995 painting “Bandeira do Brasil” — found floating in the water

$1.5m painting “As Mulatas” from Emiliano Di Cavalcanti — ripped in seven different places

Bronze sculpture “O Flautista” from Bruno Giorgi was “completely destroyed” into pieces (worth $47,000)

Frans Krajcberg wall sculpture worth $56,000 — broken

Balthazar Martinot, an XVII century pendulum clock — a gift from the French Court to King Dom João VI — completely destroyed and its value is “out of the ordinary.”

“The collection is the representation of all the presidents that represented the Brazilian people during this long period,” said.

Albanese condemns riot

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined the widespread condemnation of the ransacking which showed hallmarks of the fatal insurrection in the US on January 6, 2021.

Mr Albanese said his government backed democracies and called for people to respect the outcome of elections.

“The actions of a small number of people are condemned by the Australian government, we’ll continue to convey our support to the government of Brazil at this difficult time,” he told reporters.

The PM said it was “up to others to speculate” if Mr Bolsanaro’s supporters were inspired by the January 6 insurrection, in which supporters of former US president Donald Trump invaded Washington’s Capitol building.

“What’s very clear, though, is when democracies have elections, it’s important they be respected,” Mr Albanese said.

“Tragically, we’ve seen here actions that look a bit similar to what happened at the US Capitol building on January 6 after the election of President Biden … it’s important we respect democratic processes.”

Opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Simon Birmingham echoed the PM’s sentiment.

“There is no place for violence in the face of democratic outcomes,” he tweeted.

“Those who can influence protesters should use all their influence to have them end such violence.”