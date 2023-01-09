News Surfer, swimmer dead in separate NSW drownings
Surfer, swimmer dead in separate NSW drownings

Two people have died at New South Wales beaches after being pulled unconscious from the water in separate incidents.

Emergency services were called to Caves Beach at Jervis Bay on the NSW south coast about 10am on Monday when a surfer was brought to shore by swimmers.

The 62-year-old man could not be revived by paramedics.

About 2pm, a woman drowned while swimming at Gordons Bay in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The 47-year-old suffered a medical episode, police said.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate her, but she died at the scene.

Gordons Bay is not patrolled by surf lifesavers but is listed among the least hazardous beaches in Sydney on the BeachSafe website.

Beachgoers are being urged by lifesavers to swim in patrolled locations and avoid going alone.

It has been a deadly start to the new year as people beat the heat, with two men drowning while saving their teenage children from rips.

At least 30 people have drowned across the country this summer, according to Royal Life Saving Australia’s national drowning toll.

More than 1200 people were rescued from NSW between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

NSW Police will prepare reports on both deaths for the coroner.

-AAP

