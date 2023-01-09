Live

A family is mourning their “incredible little legend” James Lachlan Edds who was heading out to buy soccer boots when he was allegedly hit by a drunk driver.

The nine-year-old died in hospital on the weekend from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle car crash in Killarney Vale on the NSW Central Coast.

His family said James and mum Anastasia were on their way to grab new shoes so he could kick his new soccer ball he had bought with his Christmas money.

Their car was allegedly hit by a 51-year-old female drunk driver, and James sustained brain injuries.

“James and Anastasia were rushed to John Hunter Hospital (in Newcastle) with severe injuries,” wrote James’ aunt Nicole Micos in a Facebook post.

“Despite the best efforts of doctors and nurses in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, James didn’t make it.

“He fought so hard, and it’s a testament to how strong and resilient little James was. Anastasia sustained minor injuries.”

Police arrested the female driver whose charges have been upgraded.

She now faces ten counts including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and driving with a high-range blood alcohol level.

Ms Micos said anyone lucky enough to have met James knew how much of an “incredible little legend” he was.

“James loved kicking a ball around with mum, jump on the trampoline with his mates, eat yiayia’s cheese pie, play monopoly and uno with dad and so much more,” she wrote.

“Tragically, James was taken from us way too soon.

“He was just 9 years old and had his whole life ahead of him.”

The family thanked staff at John Hunter Hospital who they said worked tirelessly to support James.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family financially through this extremely emotional and difficult time.

“All donations will be used to help give James the funeral he deserves.”

-with AAP