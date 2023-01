Today's Stories

Watch: Parents urged to ensure kids learn how to swim

Anthony Albanese breaks resolution early, opens fire on Peter Dutton

Awards season kicks off with a revitalised Golden Globes, but will its mega star nominees attend?

Australia’s marine parks are suffering. Here’s what we need to do

What you need to know about income test changes for a Seniors Health Care Card

What’s in store at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe

Brekkies, barbies, mozzies: Why do Aussies shorten so many words?

Check out your quick morning audio news briefing with The Squiz