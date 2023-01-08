Iranian man detained over Germany poison plot

Live

An Iranian man has been taken into custody in Germany suspected of procuring the deadly poisons cyanide and ricin to commit an “Islamist-motivated” attack.

Police have taken a 32-year-old Iranian citizen into custody and his premises in the city of Castrop-Rauxel were searched as part of the investigation.

“The suspect is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by allegedly procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack,” a statement from the Duesseldorf public prosecutor’s office and police in the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster said on Sunday.

Police said a second individual was detained as part of the searches, adding a decision on whether to issue an official arrest warrant would be made later while the investigation is continuing.

Ricin, found naturally in castor beans, can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead.

No known antidote exists.

News about Sunday’s searches comes a month after German authorities arrested 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that the prosecutor’s office said was preparing a violent overthrow of the state.

-Reuters