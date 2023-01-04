News Frustration as lengthy Twitter outage hits Aussie users
Live

Frustration as lengthy Twitter outage hits Aussie users

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Twitter is not working or extremely slow in loading, causing frustration for its Australian user base.

Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages through a range of sources including user reports, said the prolonged interruption began around 6.30am AEST.

Users took to other social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction with the latest disruption — the second in as many weeks.

“Twitter website slow as and won’t load. $13AUD month and Elon can’t even keep a website up,” one user wrote referring to eccentric Twitter billionaire owner Elon Musk’s subscription plans for verified accounts.

Another user Prodos Marinakis tried a workaround solution changing his VPN location to no avail.

“I’m in Australia & on a laptop. Just tried using USA VPN. Unfortunately, no luck with that.”

The outage comes two months after Mr Musk’s $US44 billion ($65 billion) takeover of Twitter, which has been marked by chaos and controversy.

Hundreds of Twitter employees quit the social media giant in November including engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Frustrated woman stuck in traffic.
It’s dangerous to tailgate. A psychologist explains why people do it
house prices mortgage interest rates
Treasurer Jim Chalmers reveals ‘big issue’ for Australian households in 2023
Qantas tops world’s safest airlines list again, with Virgin and Jetstar also featuring
Second pilot deserves praise for ‘exceptional’ landing that saved six lives
China threatens payback for ‘political’ COVID tests
Emergency declared in WA’s ‘top end’ as record flooding wreaks havoc