Driver charged over string of alleged hit-and-runs

An alleged serial hit-and-run driver accused of running down three people across Brisbane’s south over the festive season has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

Police allege in the days before Christmas, the driver of a Ford Focus targeted a 27-year-old woman as she walked through a Calamvale shopping centre underground car park on December 23.

The man is accused of hitting the woman from behind and fleeing before the woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Nine days later, the driver allegedly deliberately swerved to hit an 85-year-old male cyclist at Daw Road at Runcorn on New Year’s Day.

The cyclist was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver is accused of running down a second pedestrian on Tuesday as an 81-year-old Eight Mile Plains man walked through a Mt Gravatt shopping centre car park.

The elderly man was hit from behind by a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Focus and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

It is alleged the driver initially left the scene but returned after being contacted by police.

Police have recovered CCTV of all three incidents.

The 37-year-old Pallara man faces three counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to remain at an incident and render assistance and one count of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

Bail was refused and the man is expected to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

-with AAP