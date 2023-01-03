Prince Harry wants father and brother back

Live

Prince Harry says his troubled relationship with the royal family “never needed to be this way” and he wants his father the King and his brother “back”.

The prince has spoken out again, this time in what is being billed as his first US interview to discuss his upcoming book Spare.

In one of two trailers for sit-down chats with US and British broadcasters released on Tuesday (Australian time), Harry tells ITV host Tom Bradby: “It never needed to be this way.”

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he said.

“I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back.”

Bradby, a former royal correspondent, is a long-time friend of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. It was Bradby who Meghan first spoke to to hint about her struggles with the royal family, on the couple’s official visit to South Africa in 2019.

Months later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the US away from media harassment.

They have since repeatedly criticised how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss the Sussexes’ future.

In another trailer released on Tuesday, this time for his interview with US journalist Anderson Cooper, Harry is asked why he and Meghan continue to air their grievances publicly.

“Every singly time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he said.

“You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain’. It’s just a motto.”

He described the intricate relationship between Buckingham Palace and media, which was also discussed in the Harry & Meghan Netflix series that aired late in 2022.

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent,” Harry said.

“That correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’

“But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes…there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

ITV said the full 90-minute interview with the prince will be broadcast on Sunday (British time).

His 60 Minutes interview with Cooper will be broadcast on the US’s CBS network on the same day.

Spare is published on January 10.