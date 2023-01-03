Live

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has vowed to “fight with all I have got” after being diagnosed with two unrelated types of cancer.

Navratilova revealed she would have to undergo treatment after discovering she had throat cancer and breast cancer.

Doctors made the devastating throat cancer diagnosis after she noticed a swollen lymph node in her neck.

While undergoing tests for that, a suspicious lump was detected in one of her breasts.

The 66-year-old’s prognosis has been described as “good” but it means she will not travel to Melbourne this month for the Australian Open.

Navratilova said: “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome.

“It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got.”

The former world No.1 previously underwent treatment for early stage breast cancer in 2010.

Navratilova, winner of 59 grand slam singles and doubles titles, was due to attend the Australian Open where she was intending to work as a TV pundit.

“Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer,” read a statement fro her representatives.

“The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month.

“The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment.

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth.

“When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.

“Martina won’t be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom.”