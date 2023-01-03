News Man drowns trying to rescue daughter on NSW north coast
Man drowns trying to rescue daughter on NSW north coast

A man has died trying to save his teenage daughter caught in a rip at a beach on the New South Wales north coast.

Police said the 42-year-old man went into the water after his daughter got into trouble at Black Head, 79 kilometres south of Port Macquarie, and was also caught in the rip on Tuesday afternoon.

A nearby surfer took the girl to shore and returned for the man and brought him back to the beach.

Bystanders performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but he could not be revived.

The drowning comes after an off-duty police officer died while rescuing his teenage son who was caught in a rip at a secluded beach near Narooma on the south coast on New Year’s Day.

Police identified him as 44-year-old Sergeant Peter Stone.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb extended condolences to the Blue Mountains officer.

“Sergeant Stone was well liked by all those who knew him and we are not surprised by his selfless actions,” Commissioner Webb said on Tuesday.

The national summer drowning toll has risen to 27 after a string of drownings across three states during the New Year-holiday break.

-AAP

