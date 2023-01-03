Watch: Details on Gold Coast tragedy; warning for drivers after deadly holiday period

Watch: A woman from the Sydney suburb of Glenmore Park has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Gold Coast helicopter crash. A warning has been issued for drivers after a deadly holiday period on our roads.
Watch: A woman from the Sydney suburb of Glenmore Park has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Gold Coast helicopter crash. A warning has been issued for drivers after a deadly holiday period on our roads.
Get The New Daily free every morning and evening.
There was an error submitting the form. Please try again.