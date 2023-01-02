Today's Stories

Watch: Business alarm at China COVID rules; teenage girl threatened by armed man

Foreboding as Vladimir Putin signals ‘fate of Russia’ depends on outcome of war

Australia adopts compulsory COVID testing for travellers from China

The honeymoon is over, baby

‘And then there was one’: Pointer sister, Anita, dead at 74

International travel: What we’ve been searching for and where we’re headed

‘Serious as it can get’: Cabinet papers reveal Howard government’s security focus

January movie guide: Time to go wild with Oscar hopefuls Babylon, The Fabelmans and Tar

‘Good favourites’: Daniil Medvedev rues Russia ban in Adelaide

Five ways to avoid pain and injury when starting a new exercise regime

Ask the Expert: Switching to reverse can work, but get advice first