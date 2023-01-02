‘And then there was one’: Pointer sister, Anita, dead at 74

Live

Anita Pointer, one of the legendary Pointer Sisters who had a string of huge hits in the 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 74.

The four singing sisters were famed for songs that have endured in popularity through the decades, including I’m So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Fire.

Anita’s family released a statement but did not state a cause of death.

Celebrity news site TMZ said a close source confirmed she passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer”.

Anita was the second oldest of four sisters who performed as the Pointer Sisters, which originally began as a duo with June and Bonnie in 1969.

Anita quit her job as a secretary to join the group which later became a quartet for a while with fourth sister Ruth.

Ruth is the last of the singing sisters still alive.

Anita’s sisters June and Bonnie preceded her in death — in 2006 and 2020 — while her only child, Jada, died of cancer at age 37 in 2003.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie and at peace,” the family said in a statement.

“She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us.

“Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving, beautiful place with Anita there.”

According to an online biography on website allmusic.com, the Pointer sisters grew up in Oakland, California, daughters of a mother and reverend father who encouraged gospel singing and forbade blues and rock & roll.

They developed their love for various forms of secular music through visits and slumber parties at the homes of friends, where they could listen to music and watch programs they couldn’t at home.

When they were older, Bonnie and June formed a duo and were eventually joined by Anita and caught the attention of a record producer.

Their debut album in 1973 produced their first hit single, Yes We Can Can.

The Pointer Sisters cemented their legendary status over a career that included three Grammy Awards and 13 US top 20 hits between 1973 and 1985.