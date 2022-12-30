This week, we pay tribute to two icons – Brazilian football great Pele and fashion pioneer Vivienne Westwood.

The sporting world lost a legend early on Friday (AEDT) after Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed her father’s passing on Instagram.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” she wrote

Pele, considered one of the greatest athletes in modern history, died at the age of 82.

Mere hours after the announcement of Pele’s death came news of the passing of one of fashion’s biggest names, British designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Dame Vivienne was a pioneer in the industry, known for her role in the punk movement, her eccentric and sometimes controversial designs as well as her activism for political causes. Her legacy goes far beyond the runway.

She died in London at the age of 81.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” her fashion house said on Twitter on Thursday (British time).

Remembering Pele

Pele, arguably the greatest footballer the world has seen, was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento and became a three-time World Cup Winner, the only player to do so. Throughout his sparkling 21-year career, he scored 1283 goals.

Tributes for Pele have come from some of football’s current superstars, including Brazil forward Neymar da Silva Santos, who wrote “Before Pele, football was just a sport”.

Vale Dame Vivienne Westwood

Dame Vivienne Westwood, a fashion icon, pioneering designer and activist, has died at the age of 81.

The British designer broke barriers in the fashion world, bringing punk and new wave to the scene, but she was also a vocal activist for political initiatives, including this unforgettable protest for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Highway pile-up

Heavy fog caused a massive pile-up of more than 200 vehicles on a bridge in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, leaving one person dead.

Like mother, like daughter

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for one the Spice Girls’ daughters. Mel B aka Scary Spice’s 23-year-old daughter Phoenix took to TikTok to recreate some of her mum’s iconic Spice Girls looks from the ’90s, and the resemblance is uncanny.

The Wiggles rock out

Fans went wild as the original Wiggles took the stage at the Falls Festivals covering several crowd-pleasers, including The Chats song “Pub Feed”.

NYE confetti test

The most colourful dress rehearsal there was.

The countdown to New Year’s Eve is on as organisers in New York’s Times Square test their annual confetti drop – making sure everything goes according to plan when the clock strikes midnight.

Long way home

A California TikToker documented her frosty and arduous journey home from Canada after getting stranded on the tarmac at a Vancouver airport during a winter storm.

Frosty washing

One TikTok user has taken to social media to show the shocking effects of the ongoing North American cold snap.

Clear waters

Incredible sights off the coast of Esperance in Western Australia as a southern right whale swims by two unsuspecting paddle boarders.

Quite the catch

A fishing trip took a shocking turn when a giant pacific octopus clung to the net and appeared on the water’s surface before swimming back down.

A little goes a long way

This echidna needed a little nudge to get it across the road and luckily this benevolent stranger obliged.