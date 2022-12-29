“The Teals” are TND’s No.1 newsmakers for 2022.

It’s not often that pundits are lost for words on election night, but they were after voters delivered one of the wildest results since World War II.

How to describe a result that reoriented the Liberal Party, the most successful election-winning vehicle in political history, leaving it with almost no foothold in metropolitan Melbourne, without constituents with views of Sydney Harbour and all but excised from Perth?

TV presenters settled on describing the victory of community independents as a “Teal bath”.

But one academic expert on opposition movements thinks that would understate the phenomenon of what she says in some ways was a storming of the Bastille for Australian politics, so long shaped by the major parties.

“What makes them new and different is that they’ve been able to exploit the conditions to actually make a difference,” said Dr Marija Taflaga of the ANU’s Australian Politics Studies Centre.

“That potential is here and it’s potent in a way that hasn’t been in your or my lifetime – and it’s actually kind of hard to see past the corner on how this plays out.”

But the question remains, will the triumph of six professionally successful women over mostly male mostly political professionals amount to more than one victory?

A less-than-expected showing at the Victorian state election has critics such as Coalition Senator Jane Hume suggesting the new class of independent MPs will prove vulnerable on economic policy issues and could represent a political flash in the pan.

Monique Ryan, whose victory against a sitting treasurer and future party leader Josh Frydenberg was perhaps the most famous of May’s election night, says change has already arrived.

When Anthony Albanese promised to do politics differently this Parliament, many rolled their eyes and one scribe noted the Teals were irrelevant because they lacked the numbers in the lower house where the government had a floor majority to pass laws.

But Teal MPs point to key amendments secured on several bills as proof they have played major roles in shaping legislation in the current Parliament.

Zoe Daniel, the former ABC journalist who won the seat of Goldstein in another election night upset, says from her new vantage point in Canberra that perhaps less than 20 per cent of the conduct of politics is taken in by journalists.

Consultation with the PM and key ministers with independent MPs on issues such as climate reduction and the national anti-corruption commission ran across perhaps 50 meetings.

And Ms Daniel expects that role to continue next year, with advocacy for changes on issues such as whistleblower protections and offshore processing of asylum seekers.

This role, says Dr Ryan, who achieved viral fame in her first speech in Parliament by admonishing Coalition MPs to put on their masks, is proof politics has already changed.

Dr Ryan often questions the government about issues such as NDIS budgets or negotiations on bringing home Julian Assange: Issues the government seldom addresses of its own initiative.

But she rarely receives support from the Coalition.

“They’re just basic and sometimes are obviously adopting positions that are nonsensical or sort of internally contradictory because they’re just like: ‘No, no, no’.

“And so the crossbenchers, I think, as the sensible centrists, we’ve become the de facto opposition in terms of holding the government to account.”

Indeed, the Teals victory prompted much contemplation for the Liberal Party – about whether it would best tack left or right in response to the worst result electorally in its history.

Under Opposition Leader Peter Dutton it has taken conservative stances on issues such as renewable energy – something that Dr Ryan says shows they have not learnt from the poll.

Dr Ryan’s housemate, North Sydney MP Kylea Tink (who reckons Canberra life allows for 10 minutes worth of interactions a week max when Parliament is sitting) agrees and says the problem for the Liberal Party now is drawing people back to a damaged brand.

The mechanic’s daughter has an instant rejoinder to those who say independent MPs don’t get anything done when they lack the numbers. She campaigned (including against a Labor candidate who was predicted on election eve to win the seat) on a platform to lower fuel emissions in Australia.

Last month she introduced a fuel emissions standards bill to Parliament, seeking to end a state of affairs that leaves Australia an outlier in taking high-intensity polluting vehicles.

In an interview with TND earlier this year, she shared details of the negotiations on the bill. Asked if that was a mistake with the benefit of hindsight, she says it was quite the opposite.

She was one MP to push for the new code of conduct for parliamentarians, but she says it’s not rules but standards of politeness and transparency that change a culture.

“I’m not gonna stop being me,” the MP says. “Bad things happen in darkness.

“I believe that there is a critical mass in Parliament at the moment that wants to see that change take place. And I’m looking forward to being a part of that and that includes being up front.”

Has the Teals’ rise been a wake-up call for a Liberal Party denuded of moderates?

The Liberal Party’s official review of its historic election loss said Teal MPs should now be treated as members of a single political party.

The review recommended fighting back vigorously to win seats lost after women voters moved by the Liberals’ “attitude or treatment” towards women” deserted the party.

(Climate policy is only mentioned once in passing).

But one scenario for reinvigorating the Liberal brand being floated includes a Frydenberg return to Parliament.

Might the Liberals be able to forge relationships with some Teal MPs if he did and if the party changed its stance on climate?

“Not Tink,” said one Liberal source.

But the party might consider Sophie Scamps or Allegra Spender, the source said.

Ms Tink laughs long and hard.

Dr Scamps, who competed as a middle-distance runner in Olympic trials and is a physician, was a local Liberal member but says she quit after a previous MP said more active climate reform was not possible because of the power of the party’s Queensland MPs.

There have been notable differences of opinion between the independents on issues including the government’s IR reforms.

Simon Holmes a Court, the founder of Climate 200, the crowd-funded donor that supported independent candidates with progressive climate policies, flatly rejects claims there is any central influence over the independents.

One MP who is proving to be a centrist voice on issues like regulation of the economy is Allegra Spender, a businesswoman from a family with strong associations to the Liberals.

She says a desire to see a new approach on climate change, integrity and declining standards in public life motivated her to run as an independent.

Parliament seems better behaved, she says, but question time is still like a “five-year-old’s birthday party gone wrong”.

“There’s a lot that we can do that gets away from the wedging and from the name calling and the kind of obsession with taking down the other major party,” she said.

This Parliament Ms Spender says she wants to see change including reform of political donations and a debate about taxes covering companies extracting mineral and gas resources.

But achieving change is about what is possible and, she says, in the 47th Parliament that has involved compromise.

“I would say one thing you learn is that you don’t get everything you want,” she said.

“And some of the choices you make are really hard. You know, you don’t agree with everything on all parts of a bill or parts of an approach … you try to get some amendments done but not others.

“But I think also let’s not forget, your job is to be a local representative. It really excites me. I make sure it makes a difference on the ground.”