Slain mum was ‘glue’

A British mother-of-two killed while defending her home in Queensland has been remembered by her husband as the “glue” of their family.

Two 17-year-old boys will face court charged with the murder of Emma Lovell, 41, and the attempted murder of her husband, Lee Lovell, 43.

The couple, who reportedly had been in Australia for more than 10 years but were originally from Ipswich, Suffolk, were allegedly attacked on Boxing Day at their home in North Lakes, 30 miles north of Queensland’s capital Brisbane.

Superintendent John Hallam, from Moreton Police, told reporters the Lovells were “disturbed inside the dwelling and were defending their house” at 11.30pm local time on Monday when they confronted the teenagers.

Police said in a statement that the altercation moved out to the front yard, where Mrs Lovell was allegedly fatally stabbed in the chest.

Returning home from the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound, a visibly upset Mr Lovell said his family was “devastated”.

“Emma was the glue to our family,” the 43-year-old told reporters.

“She was such a beautiful person. We’re all just devastated from her loss.

“It’s senseless. I don’t know what people do it for.”

The Lovells are parents to two daughters, with Mr Lovell previously sharing photographs on social media of them together at a nearby Sunshine Coast beach on Christmas Day.

Family friend Skyle Fleming, 14, described Mrs Lovell as “amazing”.

“She was always a good mum, she was always laughing, always smiling – she was always there to support her daughters throughout everything,” Ms Fleming told 7News.

Christina Lofthouse, 41, who had been a friend of Mrs Lovell’s for 33 years since they first met at school in Woodbridge, east Suffolk, described it as a “horrible and senseless crime (which) has left a massive hole in our lives.”

Ms Lofthouse, of Woodbridge, had kept in regular contact since her friend moved to Australia.

She told the East Anglian Daily Times: “Even though we were 10,000 miles away, we were always together in spirit.

“She truly had a heart of gold and helped me and my family out in some of our darkest days.”

Ms Lofthouse and her family had plans to visit the Lovells early next year.

Police allege the teenage boys had run off after the stabbings and were found, with the assistance of the dog squad, with two other youths nearby just before 4am on Tuesday.

The two 17-year-old boys, one from Brisbane’s Holland Park and the other from the city’s Zillmere, will face Brisbane Children’s Court on Wednesday charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent in company.

Both have been denied bail, while a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy continue to assist police with inquiries.

A fundraiser set up for the Lovell family had raised nearly 24,000 pounds ($A42,815) by 2am on Wednesday.