Family of Queensland mum Emma Lovell have called for change to prevent other needless deaths as tributes flowed on both sides of the world.

Ms Lovell, 41, died after being stabbed in the chest while trying to defend the family’s home, north of Brisbane, from intruders on Boxing Day.

Two 17-year-old boys charged with murder were refused bail during a Children’s Court hearing in Brisbane on Wednesday.

They were not required to appear in person.

Acting Magistrate Peter Cooke told the boys’ lawyers that the charges were too serious for the Children’s Court to consider a bail application.

Police allege 41-year-old Emma Lovell and her 43-year-old husband Lee were attacked after confronting the teens who had broken into their North Lakes house about 11.30pm on Monday.

The boys, one from Holland Park and the other Zillmere, were both charged on Tuesday with one count each of murder, attempted murder and entering a dwelling with intent in company.

‘How is this real’

The British-born mother-of-two’s violent death has triggered an outpouring of grief and shock on both sides of the world.

Briton Clare Louise Angel said the loss of Emma didn’t seem real after the two families had been FaceTiming the opening of Christmas presents the day before she was killed.

“Lee Lovell, our family will never be the same. Still in shock. Sending so much love to you and the girls,” she wrote on Facebook.

Fellow Brit Christina Lofthouse said it was devastating to know her friend of 30 years, to whom she talked every day, would no longer be the first person who messaged her in the morning or the one who told her to “get my backside to bed” at night.

“We were already planning the next trip to Australia to spend much loved time with you and your beautiful daughters and Lee who I have known for almost as long,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I promise you Emmie that I will look after your daughters and always be there for them for everything they need or want. I will be here for Lee too as he navigates a world without you.

“The world is a little darker right now but the sky at night is brighter, till me meet again Emmie, sleep tight my love.”

Calls for change

Ms Lovell’s death, allegedly at the hands of two teens who had previously been involved with police, has sparked calls for a wholesale review of Queensland’s youth justice laws.

Ms Lovell’s family called for change so that what happened to her doesn’t happen to other families.

“We’re devastated, she was one of the sweetest people. Someone that wouldn’t hurt anyone, she was there for everybody,” the family said in a statement to Seven News.

“Emma was loved by so many people because she was selfless, she put others before herself, she was caring, funny, really smart, and most of all she was the best mum, and wife anybody could want.”

“We are all devastated from what has happened … (and) just hope that some change comes from this so that others don’t have to go through what we are living through now.”

The Liberal National Party has again called for breach of bail to be made an offence, so young offenders are imprisoned for failing to stick to court-ordered conditions.

Shadow attorney-general Tim Nicholls said jail time wasn’t the only answer, but there needed to be a deterrent for repeat offenders.

“There needs to be punishment, and the community needs to feel safe at the moment,” he said.

“I can tell you the community out there is screaming that they’re not being kept safe.”

Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard said the last time breach of bail was a crime it didn’t result in any child offender serving any extra time behind bars, but the current presumption against bail was more effective.

“I cannot provide any guarantee that that will mean there will never be any more crime but we will do everything we can, always, in our power, to make sure that the absolute weight of the law comes down on people who break the law,” Ms Linard told reporters on Tuesday.