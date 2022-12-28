News Hotel lost as devastating bushfire threatens homes in Tasmania
Updated:
Live

Hotel lost as devastating bushfire threatens homes in Tasmania

Forty firefighters and three aircraft were called to the bushfire at Rosebery. Photo: AAP
A hotel has been destroyed and several other buildings damaged by a large bushfire in Tasmania’s west.

The blaze took hold at Rosebery, about 200 kilometres southwest of Launceston, at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

About 40 firefighters and three aircraft were called to the bushfire, which burnt through more than three hectares of land.

Several buildings including a replica workers’ hut were damaged while the Mount Black Lodge hotel was destroyed, regional fire controller Tony Wood said.

The fire was contained by 9pm although firefighters continued to extinguish it on Wednesday morning.

Mr Wood said the cause was under investigation although it likely started in vegetation.

“This fire is a reminder that summer is here and it’s important people have a bushfire survival plan, and prepare their property for the risk of fire,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Cleaning your gutters and moving flammable objects away from your home can help prevent your property from an ember attack.”

-AAP

