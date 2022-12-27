News Qld woman dead after disturbing intruders
Qld woman dead after disturbing intruders

QLD police teen missing
A 41-year-old Queensland woman has died after a struggle with intruders in her home north of Brisbane.

Police have been told the woman and a man, 43, disturbed two people in their North Lakes home about 11.30pm on Sunday and a scuffle broke out on the front porch before the intruders fled.

The woman was injured and was treated by emergency workers but couldn’t be saved.

The man received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have set up a crime scene and launched a homicide investigation, urging anyone with information or footage to come forward.

