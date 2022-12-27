Two 17-year-old boys charged with Qld mum’s murder

Two teenage boys have been charged with murdering a Queensland mum and the attempted murder of her husband while the couple were defending their home on Boxing Day night.

Queensland Police Superintendent John Hallam says 41-year-old Emma Lovell and her 43-year-old husband Lee were attacked after confronting the 17-year-olds who had allegedly broken into their North Lakes house about 11.30pm on Monday.

Ms Lovell was stabbed in the chest and he was stabbed in the back, and both were rushed to hospital, but she died not long after being admitted.

“We were confronted with a horrific scene. Paramedics did all they possibly could, but unfortunately, the lady passed away when she was admitted to the hospital,” Superintendent Hallam told reporters.

Police dog squad officers caught four males, aged 18, 16 and two aged 17, nearby about four hours later.

The two 17-year-olds, from Zillmere and Holland Park, have been charged with murder, attempted murder, and entering a dwelling with intent on Tuesday.

They have been refused bail and are set to appear in Brisbane Children’s Court on Wednesday.

The oldest and youngest males, who were also arrested, are still being questioned by detectives.

Superintendent Hallam said the four males had no links to the Lovells, and the reason they allegedly entered their home and alleged murder weapon are still being probed.

“They (the couple) disturbed the offenders inside the dwelling. They were woken by … barking dogs,” he said.

“They disturbed them (the pair) inside the dwelling, and yes they (the Lovells) were defending their house.”

Neighbours heard and saw two girls, believed to be the Lovells’ daughters, screaming “someone help my Mum” as paramedics tried to save the woman, the Brisbane Times reported.

The day before the incident, the Lovell family had enjoyed a Christmas outing at Point Cartwright on the Sunshine Coast.

“So for the 1st time in 11 years we spent Christmas day on the beach, even managed to cook up some bacon and eggs! Hope everyone has a great Christmas day spent with loved ones and friends,” Mr Lovell wrote in a Facebook post.

Superintendent Hallam said the Lovell family were “absolutely traumatised and shattered” by the loss of their wife and mother, and the broader community was in mourning.

“This is a terribly sad day that someone’s life has been taken in this way; I still struggle to understand why these types of violent crimes occur, and it’s occurred again, and we need to work together as a community to say no to this type of violence,” he added.

“And also support each other when it occurs and do something to try and defer or deter people from committing those types of offences.”

