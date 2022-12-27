Qld mum dies after porch scuffle with intruders

Live

Four males are being questioned about the death of a woman who was stabbed in the chest during a struggle with intruders at her home north of Brisbane on Boxing Day night.

Multiple media outlets have identified the woman as 41-year-old Emma Lovell, who was attacked by two people she found inside her North Lakes house about 11.30pm on Monday.

A 43-year-old man, believed to be her husband Lee Lovell, was also stabbed in the back before the two intruders ran way.

Paramedics rushed the pair to hospital with Ms Lovell in a critical condition, and Mr Lovell in a serious but stable condition, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

However, she died not long after arriving at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Neighbours heard and saw two girls, believed to be the Lovells’ daughters, screaming “someone help my mum” as paramedics tried to save the woman, the Brisbane Times reported.

Only a day before the incident, the Lovell family had enjoyed a Christmas outing at Point Cartright on the Sunshine Coast.

“So for the 1st time in 11 years we spent Christmas day on the beach, even managed to cook up some bacon and eggs! Hope everyone has a great Christmas day spent with loved ones and friends,” Mr Lovell wrote in a Facebook post.

Queensland police have begun a homicide investigation and say four males are helping with their inquiries.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is being asked to contact detectives.

-AAP