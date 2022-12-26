Three arrests after police officer hit by stolen car on Boxing Day

Live

Three people have been arrested after a police officer was hit by a stolen car in New South Wales.

The highway patrol officer was struck while deploying tyre spikes on a road at Gosford on the state’s Central Coast shortly after 9am on Boxing Day, in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The officer was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

A police operation commenced after the driver stopped the car and fled into nearby bushland.

Police attended a property at Narara about 2pm and arrested a 24-year-old man and 15-year-old boy.

A 19-year-old man was arrested nearby shortly after.

Checks revealed the Volkswagen involved in the incident was allegedly stolen from Albury near the Victorian border overnight.

All three were taken to Gosford Police Station, where charges are expected.

It comes after another officer was struck by a vehicle shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday at Bacchus Marsh, about 50 kilometres north-west of Melbourne.

Police allege a Ford Falcon ute stopped short of a random breath testing site, then approached and was waved into a testing lane, at which point the driver accelerated suddenly.

The officer attempted to jump out of the way but was struck in the leg, causing minor injuries, as the driver swerved into oncoming traffic.

A short time later, a member of the public reported a vehicle had become bogged in a nearby paddock.

Police arrested the 42-year-old driver, who they say was on a disqualified licence and tested positive to methamphetamine.

He also underwent a breath test and returned a reading of .035, police said.

The man was charged with 17 offences including disqualified driving, drink driving and endangering an emergency services worker with vehicle.

Police are calling for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident.

-AAP