Merry Christmas 2022 from The New Daily

From everyone at The New Daily, thank you for allowing us to join you on what was an eventful 2022.
We farewelled a monarch and welcomed a new government. We thrilled at the return of travel as we learned to live with COVID, and anxiously watched as war erupted in Europe.
We’re taking a break today, but have left you this video to help kickstart some Christmas conversations.
Our morning news bulletins will be back in your inbox tomorrow. For all the latest breaking news, please visit our homepage.