Watch: Wild Victorian storm; cyclone hits NT; funeral for third Wieambilla victim

Watch: Clean-up underway in Melbourne and Geelong after a powerful hail storm lashed the area. Threat of Christmas cyclone in Northern Territory. Funeral service today for Alan Dare, who was shot dead in Wieambilla. Former NRL star Sam Burgess has denied taking any illicit drugs after being arrested. A man has been stabbed during a brawl in Sydney’s west. Data exposes alarming level of abuse faced by health workers in Victoria. Hope of improvements of Australia’s trade relations with China.