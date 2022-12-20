Manhunt for tattooed suspect wanted for murder of Sydney woman

Live

A massive manhunt is underway for a murder suspect on the run after a young female education worker was found dead in a Sydney home.

Police are appealing for assistance from the community to locate Sydney man Ashley Gaddie, aged 33.

The heavily tattooed suspect is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

The body of Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, was discovered in a Cranebrook home on Sunday and police said at the time it did not appear to be a random act of violence.

Daily Mail Australia reports Ms Finlay-Jones and Gaddie, who first connected online earlier this month, met at a pub in nearby Marsden Park on Saturday evening before returning to the home in the early hours of the morning.

Her body was found by distraught friends eight hours later, it was reported.

The Daily Mail said Gaddie was the subject of five apprehended violence orders, which had been taken out by five different women between 2017 to 2022.

When emergency services were called to the property, they found a woman with serious injuries.

Paramedics assisted, but she could not be revived.

Police said they believed the victim and the perpetrator were known to one another because there were no signs of forced entry.

Police have been told the woman did not live at the home but was known to the occupants, who made the emergency call.

According to her Facebook page, Ms Finlay-Jones was a student learning support officer with the NSW Department of Education.

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command have conducted extensive inquiries into his whereabouts; however, he has not been located.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of muscular build, with blue eyes and a bald head.

Both of Ashley’s arms are covered with tattoos.

The man is known to frequent the areas of Five Dock, Penrith and Mt Druitt.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Cranebrooke area in the early hours of Sunday morning, or can assist with the investigation, to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who sights Ashley is urged not to approach him and to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.