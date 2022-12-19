News Woman found dead in western Sydney home
NSW Police have begun an investigation into the death of a woman, 31, whose body was found at a home in Sydney’s west on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a Cranebrook home on Sunday afternoon and found a woman with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

NSW Police officers set up a crime scene and have begun an investigation with the help of the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

Police have been told the woman did not live at the home but was known to the occupants.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14

