News Boy in hospital after dingo ‘jumped’ him
Boy in hospital after dingo ‘jumped’ him

A dingo on the beach at K'gari (Fraser Island). Photo: AAP
A young boy is in hospital after being “jumped on” by a dingo and bitten on the arm, buttocks and head in Queensland.

The attack happened as the five-year-old was playing on a beach on Fraser Island, also known as K’gari, on Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s father was nearby at the remote Ocean Lake camping area and able to stop the attack.

Park rangers said the boy had not provoked the dingo and there would be an investigation to identify the animal involved.

“The child sustained multiple minor bites before his father managed to get the dingo off him,” RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said.

The boy was flown with his mother to Hervey Bay Airport by the LifeFlight helicopter before being driven to hospital.

