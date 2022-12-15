Live

Cop-killing brothers Nathaniel and Gareth Train had both been married to the third member of their “murderous trio”, Stacey, it has been revealed, as more light is shed on the deadly ambush.

Former principals Nathaniel Train and Stacey were high school sweethearts and were married in the Toowoomba Baptist church by the Trains’ pastor father Ronald in 1995.

But after having two children with Nathaniel, Stacey later went on to marry Nathaniel’s brother Gareth, who reportedly raised the kids like a father.

The bizarre nature of the family dynamic came to light as the brothers’ father revealed he had not spoken to his sons in 23 years and did not know Stacey had switched partners.

Speaking on A Current Affair on Wednesday night, Mr Train said the brothers were very close but had “cut all ties” with their parents and siblings for more than two decades.

The first Mr Train heard of their whereabouts was when they re-emerged to gun down two police officers and an innocent bystander at Wieambilla on Monday.

“I just could not understand how something like this could have occurred, with two children who had been raised by my late wife Gwen and myself,” the retired pastor told A Current Affair on Wednesday.

“They went down this track, this dark track, which we have no understanding of.”

Mr Train said Gareth was the more volatile of his sons and described him as possibly being on the autism spectrum.

Gareth was “obsessed” with guns and would go shooting with Nathaniel, he said.

“Gareth was hard to manage, very controlling, we had troubles with him at school which we had to address,” Mr Train said.

He later reiterated that Gareth was “very difficult to control, very overpowering.”

“I just think he took over that relationship that Nathaniel and Stacey had.”

Police trying to identify the motive for the lethal attack will trace the brothers’ online activities, delving into extremist communities online.

It comes as News Corp reports the conspiracy-believing trio had possibly rigged up their property to create “kill zones” where they could trap police.

Cameras were hidden in trees and a network of infra-red motion sensors were set up to sound alarms in the main house if anyone entered the property.

Obstacles, including tree trunks and large scraps of steel, were suspected of being strategic­ally placed to lead people into “kill zones”, reports News Corp.

Mr Train said his sons were not monsters, but “two boys who completely lost their way in life”.

He said as their father he did not take responsibility for how they ended up because the decisions his sons made were done as adults.

“I don’t excuse my boys for their behaviours, their actions, at all,” he said.

“They’ll stand before God for what they’ve done.”

Neighbour’s widow speaks

Alan Dare’s widow Kerry spoke of her loss, describing her husband as a beautiful man who loved his children and grandchildren.

She was due to celebrate her 26th wedding anniversary on Wednesday but instead she was coming to terms with a life without Mr Dare.

“I haven’t thought about it yet … I’ve got to be brave,” she told A Current Affair through tears.

She said her husband was going to make sure his neighbour was safe after hearing multiple gunshots and seeing black smoke in the area.

Instead, Mr Dare was shot and left for dead.

“If he laid there, he wouldn’t have been scared,” she said.

“He would have been just looking at the sky and he would have probably been enjoying the view.”