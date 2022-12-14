Body found in search for missing cruise passenger

Live

The body of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship off the South Australian coast overnight has been found.

Crew members aboard the Pacific Explorer discovered the 23-year-old passenger was missing when the vessel was 70 kilometres off the coast of Cape Jaffa in the state’s south-east about midnight.

A search and rescue aircraft coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority was joined by two helicopters at daybreak on Wednesday. The woman’s body was found in the water just before 7am.

“This tragic discovery comes after an overnight search and rescue operation,” Carnival Australia spokeswoman said in a statement.

“We continue to provide care and assistance to the family member this guest was travelling with and extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones.”

The cruise ship company said the death had also “deeply impacted” other guests and the crew.

“We thank all involved who supported this distressing and challenging search operation,” the spokeswoman said.

The ship, which can accommodate about 2000 guests, left Victoria on Tuesday for a four-night return voyage from Port Melbourne to Kangaroo Island.

The visit to the island has been cancelled.

Victoria Police will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

-AAP