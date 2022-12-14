News Search for female cruise passenger who fell overboard
The Pacific Explorer was on a round trip to Kangaroo Island. Photo: AAP
A search is underway for a woman missing after falling overboard from a cruise ship off the South Australian coast.

The woman reportedly plunged from P&O’s Pacific Explorer owned by Carnival Australia.

Police say crew members discovered the passenger missing as the liner was passing Cape Jaffa in the state’s southeast about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Authorities were alerted to the emergency just after midnight.

An air search is underway about 70km into the Southern Ocean with assistance from PolAir and an Australian Maritime Authority Challenger aircraft from Melbourne.

The cruise ship is also participating in the search, which is being conducted in five metre seas, while local SES crews are on standby.

The liner is thought to have left Melbourne on Tuesday for Kangaroo Island.

A Carnival Australia spokesperson told Sunrise the ship was expected to remain where it is as the search continues.

