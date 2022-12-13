Live

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sought to justify their dramatic ‘Megxit’ from royal life in the latest trailer teasing the next instalment of their Netflix series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also share intimate family moments with children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, as they speak of their desire to “be free” and build a home together.

The three episodes in part two of their docuseries Harry & Meghan drop on Thursday, after the first chapter opened last week to strong ratings and mixed reviews.

In the latest trailer, Harry refers to an unnamed “they”, who he accuses of lying to protect his brother William, the Prince of Wales.

It is not clear in the teaser whether Harry is referring to the royal institution or the media, which the Sussexes criticised heavily in chapter one.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” the prince said.

“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry reveals his resolve to fight for his family while Meghan says their dramatic departure from royal life “gave us the chance to a create that home that we had always wanted”.

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the British royal family and split their time between Britain and US.

The trailer opens with Harry telling the camera: “I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out.”

Meghan picks up the story, complaining that the high-profile couple’s security was being pulled at a time when “everyone in the world knew where we were”.

“I said, ‘We need to get out of here’,” says Harry.

Harry talks about the “institutional gaslighting” they were experiencing, continuing the narrative of part one of the Netflix series, which heavily criticised their treatment by the media.

Meghan tells the interviewer she wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves – “I was being fed to the wolves”.

Supporter Christopher Bouzy, who researches abuse and misinformation on social media, also talks of “they” when he says: “They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation.”

The trailer also shares intimate family moments at home with the couple’s young children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

In one new black-and-white image, Harry lifts baby Lilibet to his shoulders while Meghan carries Archie, their backs turned to camera.

In other scenes the family play together on a front lawn and Meghan walks red-headed Lilibet between her legs.