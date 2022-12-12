Families scramble as fireworks display goes horribly wrong

Live

Terrified families were sent “running for their lives” when a peaceful Christmas carols night on Sydney’s northern beaches went horribly wrong.

Footage shows fireworks seemingly misfiring and raining down on the community gathered at a sports oval in Allambie Heights on Sunday night.

Police said nine people were injured after one of the fireworks shot into the crowd and struck some people — including children.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, before being transferred to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead for treatment of burns and a chest injury.

An eight-year-old girl was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital with a burned wrist and has since been released.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital by his parents for treatment to minor burns and has since been released.

Six other people were treated at the scene by NSW Rural Fire Service for minor injuries and left before paramedics and police arrived.

Screams as fireworks display goes wrong (distressing content)

The fireworks display to celebrate the festive season took a turn for the worst just after 9.30pm when the rockets went rogue.

The Manly Observer said the fiery projectiles “launched into the crowd”.

In one video children can be heard initially admiring the night-time spectacle, but the mood quickly changes.

Young screams ring out in the dark and a child can be heard yelling “Oh God” as people race for protection.

One woman told The Daily Mail the fireworks also started launching into a nearby nursing home across the street.

“I was up the front with my young son and we just heard hundreds of kids and adults screaming and running for their lives,” she said.

“It’s a miracle nobody was killed.”

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command have established a crime scene and SafeWork NSW is investigating.