Brittany Higgins has responded publicly for the first time since the planned re-trial of Bruce Lehrmann was abandoned.

Ms Higgins issued a statement on Twitter late on Wednesday which she said was in light of “recent developments”.

This referred to widespread reports that Bruce Lehrmann was preparing to launch defamation action against media outlets over their reporting of the case.

Mr Lehrmann denies the rape allegation and has maintained the pair never had any sexual interaction.

In a statement issued on Twitter late Wednesday, Ms Higgins indicated that her fight was not over.

She said she was willing to testify as a witness in any civil action pursued by Mr Lehrmann.

“Following recent developments, I feel the need to make it clear if required I am willing to defend the truth as a witness in any potential civil cases brought about by Mr Lehrmann,” she wrote.

Mr Lehrmann has engaged lawyers for potential defamation action over statements, broadcasts and social media posts about him after criminal charges were dropped on Friday.

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold announced he would not proceed with a second trial due to the “unacceptable risk” it posed to Ms Higgins’ life.

In a statement to AAP on Wednesday, Sydney law firm Mark O’Brien Legal confirmed it would represent Mr Lehrmann in potential defamation proceedings.

Meanwhile Grace Tame has paid an emotional tribute to Ms Higgins on her birthday and praised her friend who has bourne the weight of constant public scrutiny.

Ms Tame posted a lengthy monologue to Instagram describing the toll of the public’s judgement and taking a swipe an online trolls.

She said her friend had been the target of “an insidious nationwide character assassination campaign” fuelled by “online gossip”.

“Brittany Higgins has taken every step of her excruciating journey under a microscope; with a national breathing down her neck. This is no mean feat,” wrote Ms Tame.

“Over the past 18 months of getting to know Brittany Higgins I have been moved by a person who is thoughtful and measured, who is reserved and self-effacing.

“I have been awed and floored by her intelligence, kindness, vulnerability and determination to keep fighting.”

Ms Tame said Ms Higgins was a “national hero”.

“I am not a judge or jury, but I am a person who has also walked repeatedly in the line of fire – often alone – and it is not for the faint-hearted.

“However, it is not for this reason that I stand with Brittany. It is simply because she is a decent human being.

“I stand with Brittany because I have compassion for her.”