Lead Bali bombmaker walks out of jail a decade early

The main bombmaker behind the Bali attacks in 2002 has been released a decade early after meeting “special requirements”.

Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his role in the terrorism plot that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Patek was found guilty of helping build a car bomb that was detonated by another person outside the Sari Club in Kuta.

Moments later a smaller bomb in a backpack was detonated by a suicide bomber inside the nearby Paddy’s Pub nightclub.

He has been released from an Indonesian prison on parole after serving half his 20-year sentence, despite the opposition of Australia’s prime minister, who described him as “abhorrent”.

Indonesian authorities said Patek had successfully reformed in prison and they would use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.

“The special requirements that have been met by Umar Patek are that he has participated in the de-radicalisation coaching program,” said spokesperson Rika Aprianti from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

Patek, 55, whose real name is Hisyam bin Alizein, received a total of 33 months of sentence reductions, which are often given to prisoners on major holidays, said Rika Aprianti, spokeswoman for the Corrections Department at the Justice Ministry.

Most recently, he was granted a five-month reduction on August 17, Indonesia’s Independence Day.

That meant he has fulfilled the parole requirement of serving two-thirds of his current sentence, she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently described Patek as “abhorrent” and said his early release would cause further distress to Australians who were affected by the bombings.

Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison a decade after the bombing.

He left Bali just before the attacks and spent nine years on the run.