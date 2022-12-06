Prince Harry says ‘it’s a dirty game’ in new Netflix trailer

Live

Prince Harry speaks of a “dirty game” as he unleashes on the treatment of his wife in a hard-hitting new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series.

In the latest dramatic clip, Harry talks of the “leaking” and “planting” against the couple as another interviewee describes a “war on Meghan”.

The prince also references the hounding of his late mother Diana as he opens up about his fear that history would repeat itself.

The new one-minute trailer gives further clues to the extent to which Harry and Meghan are anticipated to speak out against the royal institution.

The preview opens with a montage of the couple’s honeymoon period with the press when their engagement was first announced.

As cameras flashed and the world was introduced to Meghan, a commentator can be heard saying: “She’s becoming a royal rock star.”

The story then jumps to Harry saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?’

“Everything changed.”

Harry then makes reference to the “hierarchy of the family”, and says “there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories”.

A commentator tells the camera: “It’s about hatred, it’s about race.”

Against a backdrop of clips of the royal couple being hounded, with one shot of Meghan looking out the back window of a vehicle while seemingly being followed, Harry tells the audience: “It’s a dirty game.”

“The pain and suffering women marrying into this institution,” he says to images of his mother Diana being hounded by the media.

“This feeding frenzy.”

Meghan is seen wiping away tears. She says: :”I realised, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.”

The trailer continues with Harry revealing his fear that what happened to his mother might happen again.

“I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The trailer closes with Harry telling the camera: “No-one knows the full truth, we know the full truth.”