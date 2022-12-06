War decisions must not change: Defence

Live

National security would be harmed if Australia’s process for sending troops to war was changed, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.

In a submission to a review of international armed conflict decision-making, the Defence Department warns against changing the status-quo and describes the current process as necessary.

“Defence assesses these decision-making arrangements remain appropriate and recommends against any changes,” it reads.

“Any shift in these decision-making powers to the parliament would risk significant adverse consequences for Australia’s national security interests.”

The prime minister and cabinet currently decide when the country should go to war, without the approval of the parliament.

The submission says the executive comprises elected representatives and is “empowered to make hard decisions at one of Australia’s darkest hours”.

“This was, and remains, a necessity.”

The department says despite the lack of legal requirement for the government to consult parliament, the process enables “timely and flexible decision making as well as the necessary confidentiality of highly classified information”.

“Any shifts could lead to potential implications for the ADF’s operational security; the ADF’s relative strategic and tactical advantages over adversaries and Australia’s international credibility as a security and intelligence partner.”

However the Greens remain committed to introducing war powers legislation, which would require both the upper and lower houses of parliament to vote in favour of deploying defence force personnel overseas.

The Australia Defence Association says the inquiry should consider how parliamentary approval might affect the nation’s alliances and obligations to defend other countries from aggression.

“Whether parliament, or both houses of parliament, are suited to approve or veto Australian participation in a war needs careful reflection,” the organisation’s submission reads.

“If such a measure is introduced, parliamentary consideration and action should probably involve only the House of Representatives.”

A public hearing will be held on Friday.

– AAP