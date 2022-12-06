Live

The vital national cabinet meeting to deal with soaring energy prices has been shifted to Friday after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday’s meeting of state and territory leaders was first postponed when Mr Albanese was again confirmed with the virus on Monday, leading to swift opposition calls for him to reverse that call.

The group will now meet virtually on Friday, with Mr Albanese keen to get prices down while striking a balance between coal and gas companies making a profit and households and small businesses affording to keep the lights on.

It’s Mr Albanese’s second bout of the disease, after he first tested positive during the May federal election campaign. He still managed to campaign and do interviews from home, but his frontbench team took charge of the bustling media schedule.

Mr Albanese is up to date with his booster shots.

Earlier, acting opposition leader Sussan Ley said millions of Australians were promised cost of living relief would be delivered at the meeting, adding that hundreds of thousands of Australians with COVID-19 had continued to work from home.

“The national cabinet has met almost exclusively via telepresence since its inception in early 2020,” she said.

“Hopefully the Prime Minister reconsiders his decision to cancel the meeting.”

The national cabinet meeting will focus on energy prices, with the federal government determined to act on soaring power bills before Christmas.

“I don’t think there is a premier or chief minister who will sit back and say ‘yep this is all OK’ as prices continue to rise,” Mr Albanese said on Monday.

Mr Albanese’s planned trip to Papua New Guinea next week is also up in the air.

– AAP