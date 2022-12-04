Pele reportedly moved to end-of-life care

Live

Soccer legend Pele has been moved to palliative care and is now receiving pain-relieving measures in an end-of-life care ward, according to reports in Brazil.

The three-time World Cup winner, regarded among the greatest players of all-time, underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year, and has been in and out of hospital since.

He was hospitalised earlier this week, though his daughter said on Wednesday there was “no surprise or emergency”, with Pele then saying it was a “monthly visit” in a post on Instagram.

However, a report in Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday said Pele was no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment and was now receiving pain-relief in a palliative end-of-life care ward.

The 82-year-old will not be the subject of any invasive treatment or tests.

Pele’s manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital, in Sao Paulo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A medical report released on Friday said Pele had an adequate response to an antibiotic treatment and was in a stable condition “with general improvement in health status”.

Kylian Mbappe and Rivaldo were among those who sent messages of support to Pele amid news that his health had taken a turn for the worse.

France striker Mbappe, immersed in a World Cup campaign with Les Bleus in Qatar, wrote on Twitter: “Pray for the king.”

Former Brazil number 10 Rivaldo, a World Cup winner in 2002, wished Pele strength on his Twitter, while the legend’s former club Santos said: “The whole world stands with you and wishes you the best.”

As a teenager, Pele inspired Brazil to their first World Cup triumph in 1958 and won the tournament with the Selecao twice more in 1962 and 1970.

Last week, when Brazil got their 2022 campaign under way, he sent a message of good luck to the squad.

An Instagram post from his account said: “Today we start writing a new story. No matter the size and tradition of the opponents: we must respect and play each match with the focus of a final.

“I am sending all positive energies to you. I’m sure we’ll have a happy ending. God bless you. Bring this trophy home!”

Brazil won group G despite rounding off the pool stage with a shock 1-0 defeat to Cameroon following wins over Serbia and Switzerland. They face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday.