Melbourne’s Federation Square is at capacity as thousands of excited fans flocked to watch the anticipated clash between the Socceroos and Argentina on Sunday morning.

Wild and excited scenes are unfolding as the game is played on big screens at the square and across Australia as it kicked off at 6am Sydney time.

The score was nil-all at the 29th minute.

Melbourne football fans were told not to go to Federation Square anymore and were instead directed to AAMI Park.

A Fed Square live camera showed flares lit in the tightly packed crowd as social media users described the scene as “absolute chaos”.

Cities across the country rushed to make bigger public spaces available for fans to watch the much-anticipated game after the jubilant scenes in Melbourne’s Federation Square following the Socceroos’ win over Denmark.

Big screens were set up at Tumbalong Park at Darling Harbour in downtown Sydney.

Sydney’s Opera House hyped up the city on Saturday night with its sails illuminated in green and gold.

The country has been celebrating the Australian men’s soccer team’s first knockout stage appearance in 16 years — its second-ever appearance in the round of 16.

Line-up change

The Socceroos made one change to their starting line-up to face Argentina in a knock-out clash at the World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Graham Arnold replaced winger Craig Goodwin with Keanu Baccus, who was a standout after coming from the bench at halftime in Australia’s 1-0 win over Denmark.

That victory followed the Socceroos’ 1-0 triumph against Tunisia and marked the first time the Australians have won two games in one edition of the World Cup.

Arnold has stuck with Milos Degenek at right-back — he will form a defensive four also featuring Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles and Aziz Behich, who are tasked with stopping mercurial Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

The Argentines are without stalwart Angel di Maria, who suffered an undisclosed injury in their last match.

The winner of the fixture at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will play the Netherlands in a quarter-final on Friday night (0600 AEDT Saturday).

The Dutch earlier defeated the United States 3-1 in their knockout game.

Australia:

Mat Ryan (capt), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus, Mitch Duke.

Argentina:

Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (capt).