Prince William’s godmother has left her royal role after sparking a racism scandal that has embroiled Buckingham Palace.

Lady Susan Hussey caused offence during a grand reception at the palace when she repeatedly questioned the race and citizenship of a guest.

Ngozi Fulani posted on Twitter that she was asked ‘What part of Africa are you from?’ at an event hosted by Camilla, the Queen consort, on Tuesday (local time).

Ms Fulani was born in the United Kingdom and works for a domestic abuse support group Sistah Space.

She did not identify the person but tweeted: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace.

“10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge.

“The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.”

Ms Fulani posted her recollection of the conversation in which she repeatedly tried to explain that ‘I am born here and am British’.

SH responded: “No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

Prince William and Buckingham Palace have both condemned the behaviour.

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.”

The spokesperson said the individual concerned wanted to apologise for the hurt caused and had stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

Neither Ms Fulani nor the palace identified the aide in question, with the spokesperson saying the individual would not be offering any comment.

UK media said it was Lady Susan Hussey, the 83-year-old godmother of Prince William.

Prince of Wales reacts

Prince William, who was on his way to the USA with Kate, said through a spokesperson he was really disappointed to hear about the incident.

“Obviously, I wasn’t there but racism has no place in our society,” the spokesperson said.

“The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Ms Fulani works for Sistah Space, a group which provides support for women of African and Caribbean heritage who have been affected by abuse.

The exchange occurred at a Violence Against Women And Girls’ reception at the palace, where guests included Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and Jordan’s Queen Rania.

Later Sistah Space posted that they did not want the person involved to be vilified.

“Thanks everyone for their support. It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised,” the tweet said.

“Yes the person was offensive, but it serves no purpose to name & shame her, it would make us just as bad. We prefer that this be handled kindly.”

The incident is the latest to embroil the royal family in allegations of racism, after the King’s youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made accusations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meghan, in the interview, said one unnamed member of the family had asked, before their son Archie was born, how dark his skin might be.

The allegation clearly stung the monarchy, which promised any such issues would be treated very seriously, and prompted Harry’s older brother Prince William, heir to the throne, to remark days later: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Last year, a senior royal source said Buckingham Palace had not done enough on diversity although it has been endeavouring to boost the number of staff from ethnic minorities.

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” the palace spokesperson said.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”