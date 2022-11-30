Live

President Vladimir Putin is “failing in his brutal war of aggression” but the attacks on Ukraine are likely to get worse — and the whole world could pay the price, says NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr Stoltenberg said Moscow was “responding with more brutality” as it suffered more losses on the battefield.

But he vowed that Russia would not be allowed to win the war and NATO was readying to “defend every inch” of its member nations, a number of which border Russia.

Mr Stoltenberg was addressing the NATO meeting of foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania.

“In response to Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, we are raising the readiness of our troops,” he said.

“And we have doubled the number of NATO battlegroups from four to eight. Including one here in Romania, led by France.

“Just last week, NATO Allies conducted an exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania.

“Involving Spanish, Turkish and US aircraft, as well as French jets flying from the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

“Demonstrating how NATO Allies operate together and are ready to defend every inch, but also the airspace above NATO Allies.”

‘A much higher price’

Mr Stoltenberg said wave after wave of deliberate missile attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure was “terrible for Ukraine”.

“But these are also tough times for us in the rest of Europe, and many others around the world, who face a painful cost of living crisis.

“Indeed, we are all paying a price for Russia’s war against Ukraine. But the price we pay is in money. While the price Ukrainians pay is in blood.

“And if we let Putin win, all of us will pay a much higher price, for many years to come.

“Because then the lesson learned by President Putin and other authoritarian leaders is that they can achieve their goals by using brute force.

“So they will be emboldened to use even more force once again. That will make our world more dangerous. And all of us more vulnerable.

“Therefore, it is in our own long-term security interest to support Ukraine.

“There can be no lasting peace if the aggressor wins. There can be no lasting peace if oppression and autocracy prevail over freedom and democracy.”

NATO and US to increase aid

NATO foreign ministers confirmed a 2008 NATO summit decision that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the military alliance.

Allies said they would help Ukraine repair energy infrastructure heavily damaged by Russian shelling.

The United States announced it would provide $US53 million ($79 million) to buy power grid equipment.

“This equipment will be rapidly delivered to Ukraine on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter,” a US State Department statement said.

The ministers focused on increasing assistance such as air defence systems and ammunition to Ukraine as well as non-lethal aid including fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to.

“We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity… and will maintain our support for as long as necessary,” the ministers said in a statement on Tuesday (local time) after the first day of talks.

NATO is also pushing arms manufacturers to accelerate production but a European diplomat said there were increasing problems with supply capacity.

Highlighting the view from Baltic states, which have been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis urged the military alliance to press ahead with deliveries of tanks, saying NATO had plenty of them to spare.

“My message to fellow foreign ministers at today’s NATO meeting is simple: Keep calm and give tanks,” he said on Twitter, showing an image of a Ukrainian flag with a tank in the middle.

The ministers were joined by Finland and Sweden as they look to secure full NATO membership pending ratification of their bid by Turkey and Hungary.

“Their accession will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure. Their security is of direct importance to the alliance, including during the accession process,” the NATO statement said.