Watch: TV star hands himself in to police, terror threat lowered

Watch: TV star Matt Wright has been spotted in Sydney Airport on the way to hand himself in to police over a helicopter crash. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced what he will do to address soaring power prices by Christmas. ASIO lowers Australia’s national terrorism threat level to ‘possible’. UN finds Great Barrier Reef in danger. Hundreds of protesters rally in Melbourne and Sydney to denounce the Chinese government’s zero-COVID strategy. Police to dig up a backyard over 1994 disappearance. Victorian police officer stabbed multiple times during welfare check in southwest Melbourne. Man charged over sexual assault of women in her Auburn unit. Mystery man fled a Sydney north shore mansion shortly after it erupted in flames. Four Liberal leadership contenders in Victoria. Biloela mum calls on Albanese government to help refugees. The Nationals Party announced it will be opposing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. World’s largest volcano erupts in Hawaii.

10 News
