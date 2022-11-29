News Watch: Bushfire season begins; Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger’
Watch: Bushfire season begins; Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger’

Watch: Airport fire and rescue teams will go on strike on December 9. Bushfire season begins. Albanese government to act on soaring power prices. UN report find Great Barrier Reef in danger. World’s largest volcano Mauna Loa erupts.

10 News
