News Watch: IR Bill to pass Senate, security breach sparks chaos at Brisbane Airport
Watch: IR Bill to pass Senate, security breach sparks chaos at Brisbane Airport

Watch: Industrial Relations Bill to pass the Senate. National Cabinet to discuss next step for Scott Morrison. Daniel Andrew returns as Premier of Victoria for a third term. Chaotic scenes at Brisbane’s domestic airport after major security breach. Man left with serious stab wounds after a suspected road rage attack in Southwest Sydney. Eight parked cars smashed up in Glebe, Sydney. REDCycle accused of secretly dumping 260 tonnes of plastic into landfill. In Queensland, 12 coal mines will continue to operate past net-zero deadline. Flood impact could cost both producers and consumers at Christmas. Protests break out after Morocco beats Belgium 2-0 at the World Cup. Extended trading hours for Australia & Denmark match. Protests over China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

10 News
