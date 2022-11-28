Live

The mothers of Russian soldiers have lauched a petition demanding the withdrawl of troops from Ukraine while describing the dire conditions their sons face.

The plea to politicians was posted on Change.org by the Russian Feminist Anti-War Resistance group on Mother’s Day.

Russian authorities last month said 82,000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine and another 218,000 were being trained.

But there are continual reports of Russian soldiers on the front line lacking basic necessities such as uniforms, food and water, not to mention weapons.

The women’s petition had received more than 2500 signatures on Monday morning (AEST).

In a translation on CNN, the petition said Russia’s “special military operation” had brought “destruction, grief, blood and tears”.

“Everything that happens in Ukraine and Russia worries our hearts,” it reads.

“Regardless of what nationality, religion or social status we are, we — the mothers of Russia — are united by one desire: to live in peace and harmony, raise our children under a peaceful sky and not be afraid for their future.”

The mothers say their sons, husbands and brothers were sent to fight without even the most basic tools of war.

“In many regions, the families of the mobilised had to independently collect gear for their men to be sent to die, buying everything at their own expense, even bulletproof vests.

“Who will provide for families that have lost their breadwinners? We know the answer — all these hardships will be an additional burden on the already overloaded shoulders of mothers!”

The appeal decribes mothers not being listened to as they knock on the doors of Russian authorities, pleading for their men to be returned.

“We are against the participation of our sons, brothers, husbands, fathers in this.

“Your duty is to protect the rights and freedoms of mothers and children, you should not turn a blind eye to all this,” the petition reads.

In other developments in Ukraine, snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday as millions struggled with disruptions to electricity supply.

Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33.

The head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm said there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.

-with AAP