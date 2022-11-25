Musk announces ‘amnesty’ for suspended Twitter users

Live

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced a “general amnesty” for all suspended accounts, opening the door for some of the most controversial figures to return to the platform within days.

In a poll Mr Musk posted to Twitter on Thursday (US time), he asked users whether those who had been banned or suspended but had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam should be allowed to return.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Mr Musk wrote.

Of more than 3.16 million users who responded, 72.4 per cent backed welcoming banned users back to the social media platform.

Mr Musk confirmed on Friday he would follow through with the informal poll.

“The people have spoken,” he tweeted. “Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The billionaire used the same Latin phrase, which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God”, after unbanning former US president Donald Trump last week.

That decision came after another public Twitter poll, in which 51.8 per cent of 15 million votes chose to reinstate Mr Trump’s account.

The reinstatement of Mr Trump’s Twitter account was the first major moderation decision Mr Musk had made since completing his $US44 billion takeover of Twitter last month.

Mr Trump, who had been banned under the platform’s previous leadership for inciting violence, appeared less than impressed.

“I don’t see any reason for it,” he said when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter.

He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”.

Mr Musk has also reinstated the previously banned accounts of controversial figures Kanye West, Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson.

In October, he tweeted that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints” and that no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.

Mr Musk, who repeatedly tried to get out of buying Twitter amid claims that the platform was filled with bots and inauthentic accounts, has not made it clear which accounts will be allowed back under his latest move.